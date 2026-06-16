MoHESR expands automatic recognition of degrees to 41 UAE universities, streamlining qualification approvals

The Ministry continues to extend the initiative in a phased manner, with the service ultimately aiming to cover 102 higher education institutions across the UAE. The 42 institutions that have joined the initiative represent 41% of the project’s target, while a further 15 institutions are currently in the process of completing their onboarding procedures. This progress reflects the Ministry’s firm commitment to accelerating digital integration across the higher education sector and making the benefits of the service available to a broader cohort of graduates.