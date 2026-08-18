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UAE announces 2026-2027 university academic calendar

Academic year starts on August 31, with winter and spring breaks set for students

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The calendar for the 2026-27 academic year has been announced, setting key dates for universities and other higher education institutions across the country.
The calendar for the 2026-27 academic year has been announced, setting key dates for universities and other higher education institutions across the country.
WAM

Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Tuesday announced the academic calendar for the 2026-27 academic year, setting key dates for universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

The calendar applies to all public and private higher education institutions, while allowing flexibility in the start and end dates of the academic year depending on individual programme requirements, the ministry said on X.

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The academic year will begin on August 31, 2026, with the autumn semester ending on December 18. Students will have a two-week winter break from December 21, 2026, to January 1, 2027.

The spring semester will begin on January 4, followed by a one-week spring break from April 5 to April 9. It is scheduled to end on May 14.

The summer semester will run from May 24 until July 2, with the 2026-27 academic year officially ending on July 2, according to the calendar.

The ministry said the unified framework was designed to cover higher education institutions nationwide while retaining the flexibility needed to accommodate different academic programmes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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