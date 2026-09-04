Dubai private schools revise October mid-term break dates for 2026-27

KHDA says private schools must follow the Ministry of Education calendar
Dubai: Some Dubai schools, particularly British curriculum schools, have recently sent parents emails about revised dates for the October mid-term break. According to these emails, schools have revised the dates from October 12 to October 16, with classes resuming on Monday, October 19, 2026.
The previous dates were October 19 to October 23, 2026, meaning the new dates have been brought forward by one week. The schools sent out these emails as the new academic year 2026-27 has started at many UAE schools, bringing a new academic calendar into effect.
However, these dates are not a new announcement. Earlier this year, in February, the UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that it had approved the school dates for the next three years of the academic calendar, from 2026 to 2029, across the public and private sectors. In that calendar, it stated that the mid-term break would take place from October 12 to October 16.
According to a statement from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to Gulf News, all private schools in Dubai must adhere to the unified academic calendar dates issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE).
“KHDA reminds all private schools in Dubai to adhere to the unified academic calendar dates issued by the Ministry of Education in March 2026 for the 2026–27 academic year.
“Schools are expected to ensure that their academic calendars align with the unified academic calendar announced by the Ministry of Education. In addition, schools should ensure that their calendars are published and communicated clearly to their school communities,” said the statement, sent via email.
It is important to note that the new academic calendar does not apply to private schools following alternative curricula, such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems, these schools may start and end their academic years at different times and schedule different term breaks.