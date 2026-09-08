“It does affect our plans a little. The school had shared the calendar in advance, which was helpful as we could plan around the dates. The new academic year only began last week, so the midterm break coming up quite soon does make it a little different from how we usually plan. We normally like to take a short trip or plan a staycation around this time of the year. With the break moving earlier, we have had to make a few adjustments to our plans,” Mukhtar, said.