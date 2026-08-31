Ambulance teams will increase coverage near schools during morning and afternoon peaks
Dubai has raised ambulance readiness across the emirate for the start of the 2026-27 academic year, activating 150 ambulance points and strengthening coverage around schools during the busiest periods of the day.
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services said its preparedness plan was designed to protect pupils, teaching staff and road users as traffic levels rise around schools at the beginning and end of the school day.
The plan includes checks on the readiness of field teams, the deployment of ambulance units and increased coverage near school areas, particularly during the morning rush and at dismissal time, to support faster responses to emergencies.
Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said the beginning of the academic year required a heightened level of readiness and co-ordination because of changes in traffic patterns and increased congestion around schools at specific times. His title is also listed by the corporation and in Dubai government records.
He said 150 ambulance points would be activated across Dubai, staffed by specialist emergency medical personnel and supported by vehicles and equipment fitted with the medical technology needed to respond to a range of emergencies.
The additional deployment forms part of a broader effort to maintain rapid access to emergency care during one of the busiest periods on Dubai’s roads, when hundreds of thousands of pupils, parents, school buses and staff return to their daily routines.