What Dubai’s new nature reserve plan means for residents and wildlife

The initiative has been announced during the inaugural Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026. The signing ceremony has been attended by Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, director general of DECCA, and Dr. Hany El Shaer, regional director of the IUCN West Asia office.

The first phase of the project will establish a science-based assessment of the current status of the reserves and help guide their development according to international best practices. The aim is to support biodiversity conservation while also enhancing community wellbeing.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has partnered with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Regional Office for West Asia (IUCN ROWA), to develop and implement an integrated plan for Dubai’s nature reserve network.

Dubai: Dubai is taking a more integrated approach to protecting its natural areas, with a new one-year project set to assess the emirate’s eight existing nature reserves and establish a long-term framework for their management and development.

The project covers the eight existing reserves and will also explore opportunities for future expansion in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Moreover, it will assess management effectiveness using globally approved tools and compare the results against IUCN Green List standards.

The project will look at Dubai’s reserves as one connected network rather than as separate locations managed independently. The assessment will establish a baseline for the current status of the reserves, including habitat representation, ecological connectivity corridors, and their resilience to climate change.

“Today, we are not merely creating a management plan; we are mapping a future where Dubai’s global ambitions meet its ancient natural heritage,” stated Thani.

It will examine how well the different reserves represent Dubai’s habitats, how they are connected, and how resilient they are to the effects of climate change.

The plan has been designed to strengthen the protection of Dubai’s biodiversity by using scientific data to guide the management of habitats and protected areas.

He added, “This project is a message of commitment to future generations that Dubai will always remain a green oasis where nature thrives alongside innovation and humanity.”

“We believe that protecting wildlife is protecting our future. By activating ecosystem services, we are not just protecting the Arabian Oryx or Ghaf trees; we are enhancing the ecosystem services that ensure the sustainability of our city and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in addressing climate change.”

He has regarded the Dubai Integrated Plan for Nature Reserves as a cornerstone in the development of a “smart, interconnected network” based on scientific foundations and global practices. The project will also look at the wider benefits provided by healthy ecosystems.

DECCA has bared that the initiative could create job opportunities for Dubai nationals in areas including environmental guiding, natural resource management, and nature-related science and research.

Additionally, the project has aimed to support sustainable tourism and create opportunities for nature-based experiences while preserving the natural character of the reserves.

The authority has highlighted the ecosystem services provided by nature, including air purification and local climate regulation, as well as providing peaceful environments for recreation and learning.

For Dubai residents, the plan has been expected to support the development of natural spaces that can contribute to quality of life, recreation, learning, and public wellbeing.

The objective has been to ensure the plan reflects the needs of different groups and encourages greater community participation in environmental conservation.

Government agencies and non-governmental organisations will also be involved in discussions eyed at developing a shared vision for the future of Dubai’s nature reserve network.

He has pointed out that IUCN’s work with DECCA would focus on the listing of Dubai’s natural reserves on the IUCN Green List and placing them within a global recognition framework designed to support their long-term sustainability.

“What distinguishes this project is that it does not adapt a ready-made model but rather builds global standards upon a local environmental reality,” shared El Shaer.

El Shaer has mentioned that the project would not simply adapt a ready-made model for Dubai. Instead, it would build global standards around the emirate’s local environmental conditions.

A key part of the partnership is the use of the IUCN Green List framework for protected areas.

At the same time, the plan has been intended to ensure that greater use of natural areas does not come at the expense of biodiversity and the protection of natural resources.

The authority has also seen potential for new employment opportunities linked to conservation, environmental management, guiding, and scientific research.

The development of sustainable tourism could create opportunities for visitors to experience the emirate’s natural environments while maintaining protections for sensitive ecosystems.

Furthermore, the project has an economic dimension, with DECCA describing it as a potential new driver for the green economy in Dubai.

The initiative forms part of DECCA’s ongoing work since its establishment under Law No. 11 of 2024 for the management of nature reserves in Dubai.

The scientific findings will be used to help modernise this framework, with a focus on management and governance principles, the role of communities, sustainable use of reserves and natural resources, conservation mechanisms, and enforcement.

The partnership has two integrated tracks. The first focuses on strengthening the nature reserve network through the comprehensive scientific assessment. This will establish the current baseline, examine ecological connections, and assess resilience to climate change.

The one-year first phase will provide the scientific foundation for the wider plan, with the longer-term objective of creating a unified reserve network that protects biodiversity, strengthens climate resilience, and provides benefits for Dubai’s residents and future generations.

“A nature reserve is infrastructure in every sense of the word: it is thoughtfully designed, sustainably managed, and its impact is measured by what it provides for the community,” said Thani.

Meanwhile, Thani has underscored that the project represents a commitment to ensuring that Dubai’s development continues alongside the protection of its natural environment.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.