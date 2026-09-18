In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness was introduced to the project’s core pillars, from the research and knowledge that trace Al Khuzam’s evolution across generations, to the traditional techniques that shaped its making and the artisans who continue to carry that craft forward.