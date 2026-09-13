Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan shares dramatic sea adventure collage

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is known for both his adventurous spirit and his photography. Today, he shared both with his followers and fans. On Instagram, he posted Stories showing himself first in a diving outfit. Then there was a photograph of him underwater. He captioned the image, “Taking airplane mode a little deeper. 🤿 #freediving.”

He then got even more creative, sharing a collage of photos of his trip to sea where he swam with the fishes, took photos and posed for photographs. This collage’s true impact was felt in waves as the images first showed up one by one in monochrome hues before taking on bright colours. They then gave way to close-up, full length images of what looks like an obviously fun outing.

As the UAE heads into the cooler season and temperatures begin to dip, sea days become ever more lovely. The best time for both fishing and scuba diving in the UAE is between October and April though looking at Sheikh Hamdan, it appears now will do perfectly well.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.