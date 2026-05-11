Nw phase to focus on protecting ecosystems, supporting communities
Emirates Nature-WWF has launched a new 2030 strategy focused on environmental conservation, food and water security, climate action and community resilience across the UAE.
The strategy was approved during the organisation’s Annual General Assembly, held under the chairmanship of Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, as Emirates Nature-WWF marked its 25th anniversary.
Officials said the new roadmap builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and supports the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability and environmental protection.
The meeting brought together board members and senior officials from several government entities and environmental organisations across the UAE.
Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Chairman of Emirates Nature-WWF, said the organisation’s work over the past 25 years has focused on protecting the UAE’s land, waters and wildlife.
“We are a resilient nation, and our strategy is designed to strengthen that resilience further,” he said.
He added that the new phase will focus on protecting ecosystems, supporting communities and strengthening sustainable livelihoods across the country.
The strategy is built around four main pillars: nature and wildlife, food and water security, climate action, and resilience and preparedness.
It also focuses on increasing community participation through volunteer programmes, citizen science initiatives and partnerships with government and private sector entities.
Officials said the strategy places strong emphasis on restoring and protecting local ecosystems and traditional practices in the UAE.
This includes supporting heritage mountain farms, restoring traditional falaj irrigation systems, protecting fishing areas and conserving mangrove ecosystems.
The organisation said the strategy aligns with UAE Cabinet priorities linked to food security, sustainability and community wellbeing.
Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said the strategy represents a commitment to protecting the UAE’s future.
“Every farm, every mangrove and every fishing ground we restore strengthens the country’s resilience,” she said.
During the assembly, Emirates Nature-WWF also reviewed several environmental achievements recorded during 2025.
Among the highlights was the rediscovery of the Arabian Caracal at Wadi Wurayah National Park, a species that had not been seen in the area for years.
The organisation also highlighted efforts to restore traditional Emirati mountain farms and the launch of the UAE’s first Shu’a fragrance line made from locally grown Arabian Moringa.
Officials said more than 270 community events were organised across the UAE during the year, contributing around 40,000 biodiversity data points for scientific research and more than 16,000 volunteer hours dedicated to environmental conservation.
Emirates Nature-WWF said it will continue working with partners across the UAE to support conservation efforts and strengthen the country’s environmental resilience for future generations.