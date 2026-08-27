Ambulances deployed near schools and major roads as students return to class
Abu Dhabi: National ambulance has stepped up its operational readiness to ensure a swift emergency response as students return to school for the new academic year.
The measures include the dynamic deployment of ambulances along major roads and in areas surrounding schools, increased readiness at the Ambulance Communications Centre, and maintaining operational resources at full capacity.
National ambulance is also coordinating closely with strategic partners across the emergency response system to ensure an integrated and timely response to emergencies during the busy back-to-school period.
The service urged parents and students to prioritise safety by wearing seatbelts, using designated school drop-off areas and following school bus and pedestrian safety rules.
It also advised students to get adequate sleep and stay well hydrated, while reminding the public to call 998 in the event of a medical emergency.