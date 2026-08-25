Abu Dhabi Police ready for safe return to schools

Officers will manage traffic as students return for the 2026-2027 academic year
Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed its readiness for the start of the 2026–2027 academic year, with an integrated security, traffic and awareness plan aimed at ensuring students return safely to classrooms.
The plan, being implemented in cooperation with strategic partners, will focus on road safety, traffic flow during peak hours and awareness among students, parents and school staff.
Abu Dhabi Police congratulated students, parents, teachers and administrative staff on the start of the new academic year, wishing them a safe and successful year.
The Criminal Security Sector has prepared an awareness programme targeting students, teachers, administrative staff and parents.
Lectures and workshops will address a number of security and community issues, including the dangers of drugs and their impact on individuals and society.
Students will also receive guidance on preventing cybercrime, with awareness covering online bullying, abuse and cyber extortion.
The programme will promote positive citizenship and encourage good behaviour among students, while helping them better understand potential security risks.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate will also increase its field presence and awareness activities as students return to school.
Traffic patrols and officers will be deployed at intersections, on internal and external roads and around schools across Abu Dhabi from the first day of the academic year.
Officers will work to regulate traffic, facilitate the movement of school buses and improve traffic flow during busy morning and afternoon periods.
Police will also monitor pedestrian crossings and help ensure students can safely move from cars and school buses to school entrances.
Awareness lectures and programmes will target motorists, school bus drivers, students, parents, school administrations and bus supervisors.
The Security Media Department will also launch an awareness campaign across traditional media and social media platforms in cooperation with media organisations and other partners.
The campaign will highlight safe practices and encourage different members of the community to play their part in protecting students.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the safety of students is a shared responsibility involving families, schools, motorists and the wider community.
It urged road users to follow traffic rules and safe driving practices, particularly around schools and school buses, as thousands of students prepare to return to classrooms for the new academic year.