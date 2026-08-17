Drivers and safety supervisors complete training as UAE prepares for the new academic year
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Transport has announced that around 10,000 school buses equipped with safety and security systems are ready to transport students across the UAE as the 2026-2027 academic year begins.
The company said more than 10,000 bus drivers, along with a similar number of transport and safety supervisors, had completed comprehensive safety training before the start of the new school year.
It added that an initiative bringing drivers together as they returned from their summer holidays was successfully held on Monday at Zayed II School, Cycle 2, in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, as part of celebrations marking School Transport Week for 2026-2027.
Sulaiman Jassim Al Hammadi, Head of School Transport Operations and School Transport Adviser at Emirates Transport, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the initiative reflected the company’s focus on its field teams, particularly drivers, who play a central role in the school transport system. “We look forward to the start of a new academic year and affirm our readiness to provide the highest level of service,” he said.
Al Hammadi said Emirates Transport was maintaining close coordination with its strategic partners across the education sector, including the Ministry of Education, school administrations, the Integrated Transport Centre and other relevant government entities, under the slogan “Our students are a trust, and their safety is our priority”.
He added that field monitoring of transport teams would continue to ensure compliance with procedures, alongside regular awareness visits, expanded cooperation with partners and intensified training programmes. Emirates Transport will also continue sharing lessons learned and updating operational guidelines to strengthen safety standards throughout the school year.