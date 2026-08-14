AI in schools brings back pen and paper

Handwriting and oral exams are gaining ground as educators rethink screens and assessment
A child sitting down to complete homework in 2026 has more assistance within reach than any previous generation. A chatbot can explain a maths problem, suggest an essay structure, summarise a chapter and correct a paragraph within seconds. The same child may spend much of the school day moving between an interactive board, a laptop and a tablet. Amid this abundance of technology, one of the most closely watched developments in education involves tools that require no software update: a pen, a sheet of paper and a student’s own words.
Schools and governments are reassessing the place of screens in learning as evidence grows around distraction, artificial intelligence and the value of writing by hand. Denmark announced in August that upper-secondary students would have to defend certain written examination assignments orally. Schools were also instructed to monitor computer screens during written examinations and encourage more assignments to be completed under controlled conditions.
The measures were introduced in response to unauthorised use of artificial intelligence. Danish Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said there was “a problem with AI cheating” and called for immediate action. Around 9,000 students who complete Denmark’s major SSO written assignment each year will be required to explain and defend their work in person, according to the Danish Ministry of Children and Education.
The policy signals a broader change in the way schools may assess knowledge. A polished document can no longer provide complete assurance that a student understands the subject. Teachers increasingly need to see how the work was developed, ask follow-up questions and hear the student articulate an argument without digital assistance.
Artificial intelligence has rapidly become part of the homework routine. A 2026 RAND study, based on nationally representative surveys of American students, found that the proportion using AI for homework increased from 48 per cent in May 2025 to 62 per cent in December that year. Growth was driven mainly by middle and high school pupils.
Students themselves expressed doubts about the effect. By December 2025, 67 per cent agreed that greater use of AI for schoolwork could harm critical-thinking skills. Among students who used AI for homework, 60 per cent shared that concern. Researchers Heather L. Schwartz and Melissa Kay Diliberti argued that schools needed to distinguish between “cognitive offloading”, where technology performs the mental work, and “cognitive augmentation”, where it encourages deeper thinking. They recommended clear, school-wide rules explaining which uses were permitted and which were prohibited.
That distinction offers a more useful framework than treating every encounter with AI as cheating. A student might use a chatbot to generate practice questions, identify gaps in an argument or request a simpler explanation of a difficult concept. The intellectual work remains with the student. Asking the same tool to produce a finished essay transfers that work elsewhere. The challenge lies in making the boundary understandable to children, parents and teachers. RAND found that older students were more likely to say rules varied according to the teacher. Inconsistent expectations can leave a student uncertain whether using AI to brainstorm, edit or research will be accepted.
The renewed interest in paper extends beyond concerns about academic honesty. Research suggests that forming letters by hand engages the brain differently from pressing keys. A 2024 study published in Frontiers in Psychology recorded the electrical brain activity of 36 university students as they wrote words with a digital pen or typed them on a keyboard. Connectivity between several brain regions was more elaborate during handwriting.
“When writing by hand, brain connectivity patterns are far more elaborate,” Professor Audrey van der Meer, a brain researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said when the findings were published.
The researchers linked this activity to the fine movements involved in shaping individual letters. Handwriting requires the writer to control direction, pressure and spacing while watching each word emerge. Typing repeats a largely uniform physical action, regardless of the letter selected.
The study examined young adults and measured neural activity rather than academic results, so it does not establish that every handwritten lesson produces better grades. Its findings support the continued use of handwriting alongside digital tools, particularly when students are learning new material, taking notes or developing spelling skills.
UNESCO has also urged education systems to base technology decisions on evidence. Its Global Education Monitoring Report on technology found that digital tools could improve some forms of learning when they served a clear educational purpose and were supported by teachers. Excessive or poorly directed use could dilute those gains. The report also identified smartphones as a significant source of classroom distraction.
The conversation has particular relevance in the UAE, where schools are preparing pupils for an economy shaped by technology. The country’s National Education Charter, announced in February 2026, identifies critical thinking, literacy, creativity and mastery of artificial intelligence among the future skills expected of learners. The Ministry of Education has also introduced a national AI training programme designed to help teachers use the technology ethically and effectively.
These priorities make balance essential. Students need fluency in artificial intelligence and the ability to work independently of it. Handwriting, discussion and oral explanation give teachers direct access to the process of learning. Digital tools can then support personalised practice within clear limits.
For parents, the shift does not require removing every device from the home. A few practical habits can protect independent thought: asking children to plan an essay on paper before opening a laptop, encouraging handwritten revision notes, keeping phones outside the study area and discussing when AI assistance is appropriate.
The classroom of the future is unlikely to abandon technology. It may place greater value on the moments when students close the laptop, pick up a pen and show what they can do for themselves.