AI in schools brings back pen and paper

That distinction offers a more useful framework than treating every encounter with AI as cheating. A student might use a chatbot to generate practice questions, identify gaps in an argument or request a simpler explanation of a difficult concept. The intellectual work remains with the student. Asking the same tool to produce a finished essay transfers that work elsewhere. The challenge lies in making the boundary understandable to children, parents and teachers. RAND found that older students were more likely to say rules varied according to the teacher. Inconsistent expectations can leave a student uncertain whether using AI to brainstorm, edit or research will be accepted.