Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 distributes school bags and stationery to Gaza pupils
Gaza: The UAE has launched a new education campaign in Gaza, distributing school bags and stationery to pupils as the new academic year begins after a “catastrophic” year for education in the enclave.
The campaign, titled “With Knowledge We Rise”, is being carried out through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 with support from Sharjah Charity International, as part of continuing UAE humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 shared footage on X showing celebrations marking the beginning of the school year as well as the distribution of bags and school supplies to pupils.
Azzam Shaath, spokesman for the operation’s Support Committee, congratulated pupils and families on the start of the new academic year.
“On behalf of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes on the opening of the new school year,” he said during the event.
Dr Rami Fares, supervisor of educational initiatives at the committee, said the campaign was being launched with support from Sharjah Charity International and expressed hope that the new academic year would bring greater stability to education in Gaza.
“With the generous support of Sharjah Charity International, we begin this campaign with the hope that this will be a year in which the educational process regains regularity after facing conditions that were catastrophic by every measure,” he said.
The initiative aims to provide pupils with some of the basic materials needed to return to learning, including school bags and stationery, as families and schools continue to contend with severe disruption to education.