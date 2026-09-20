GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UAE launches school support campaign for Gaza pupils as new term begins

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 distributes school bags and stationery to Gaza pupils

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 shared footage on X showing celebrations marking the beginning of the school year as well as the distribution of bags and school supplies to pupils.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 shared footage on X showing celebrations marking the beginning of the school year as well as the distribution of bags and school supplies to pupils.
Supplied

Gaza: The UAE has launched a new education campaign in Gaza, distributing school bags and stationery to pupils as the new academic year begins after a “catastrophic” year for education in the enclave.

The campaign, titled “With Knowledge We Rise”, is being carried out through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 with support from Sharjah Charity International, as part of continuing UAE humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 shared footage on X showing celebrations marking the beginning of the school year as well as the distribution of bags and school supplies to pupils.

Azzam Shaath, spokesman for the operation’s Support Committee, congratulated pupils and families on the start of the new academic year.

“On behalf of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes on the opening of the new school year,” he said during the event.

Dr Rami Fares, supervisor of educational initiatives at the committee, said the campaign was being launched with support from Sharjah Charity International and expressed hope that the new academic year would bring greater stability to education in Gaza.

“With the generous support of Sharjah Charity International, we begin this campaign with the hope that this will be a year in which the educational process regains regularity after facing conditions that were catastrophic by every measure,” he said.

The initiative aims to provide pupils with some of the basic materials needed to return to learning, including school bags and stationery, as families and schools continue to contend with severe disruption to education.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Gaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

74 trucks delivered food, educational materials and shelter items under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

UAE sends 903 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

1m read
The convoys included shelter materials, food supplies and medical aid, helping meet essential needs and strengthen the humanitarian response inside the Gaza Strip.

UAE sends 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza

1m read
Supporting people during times of hardship is a key part of the UAE’s humanitarian principles.

UAE provides $3.9b in aid to Gaza, 46% of global total

2m read
The milestone of “1,000 Days of Humanitarian Giving” embodies the UAE’s sustained relief efforts and unwavering support for the people of Gaza.

UAE humanitarian mission: 1,000 days of Gaza support

4m read