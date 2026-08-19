More than 25,000 school bags are planned after 60 tonnes of supplies leave Sharjah
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza worth about $3.9 billion, accounting for 46 per cent of total global aid, according to Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Gallant Knight 3.
Al Afari said the scale of the assistance reflected the UAE’s approach to rapid humanitarian response and efficient field operations, rooted in the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continuing under the direction and support of the country’s leadership.
He added that supporting people during times of hardship is a key part of the UAE’s humanitarian principles.
The figures were announced alongside a new initiative by Sharjah Charity International, working with Operation Gallant Knight 3, to support education and Palestinian pupils in Gaza.
The campaign, called “With Knowledge, We Rise”, is part of the UAE’s continuing humanitarian efforts for Palestinians.
The charity has dispatched an air shipment carrying more than 60 tonnes of educational and stationery supplies from Sharjah Airport to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, ahead of their planned entry into Gaza and distribution to beneficiaries.
The shipment includes school and office supplies intended to meet pupils’ basic educational needs and support educational institutions. Organisers said the initiative was designed to help students continue their studies despite the difficult humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
Abdullah bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said the organisation had provided more than Dh20 million in assistance for Gaza through its relief efforts in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3.
He added that the new education campaign aims to provide more than 25,000 school bags to pupils across different stages of education.