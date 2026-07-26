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Five UAE aid convoys deliver 938 tonnes of relief to Gaza

UAE convoys bolster ongoing relief effort under Operation Gallant Knight 3

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Gaza: Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip, consisting of 76 trucks carrying 938 tonnes of humanitarian assistance as part of ''Operation Gallant Knight 3''.

The convoys, which entered Gaza during this week, are part of the ongoing efforts of the United Arab Emirates to support the Palestinian people and help meet their humanitarian needs amid the current conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The convoys included food parcels, shelter supplies, and 20 water tanks, contributing to the provision of essential needs and strengthening the humanitarian response inside the Gaza Strip.

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The UAE humanitarian aid team continues to prepare and dispatch convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre, operating under an integrated system that ensures the rapid preparation, sorting, and movement of relief supplies, helping to sustain the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip and ensure it reaches those in need.

These convoys are a continuation of the humanitarian efforts carried out by the United Arab Emirates under Operation Gallant Knight 3, through the regular dispatch of relief convoys aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and enhancing the response to urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's commitment to continuing to provide various forms of humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people, reflecting the country's longstanding humanitarian approach and its values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.

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