Workers overcome by fumes after woman falls into vegetable pickling tank in Minya
Dubai: Two workers died and six others suffered severe breathing difficulties after being exposed to fumes inside a vegetable pickling tank at a factory in Egypt’s southern Minya governorate, local media reported.
The accident occurred at a factory in Sheikh Alaa village when a female worker slipped and fell into a large concrete tank used for processing and pickling vegetables.
A male colleague jumped into the tank in an attempt to rescue her but was also overcome by fumes in the confined space.
Six other workers then tried to rescue the pair but suffered breathing difficulties after being exposed to gases generated by the pickling process and a lack of ventilation, according to the reports. Some also fell into the tank before being pulled out.
The woman and her colleague died at the scene, while the six injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An initial medical examination found that the two workers died after severe asphyxiation caused respiratory failure followed by cardiac arrest.
Egypt’s Public Prosecution opened an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths, including whether the factory had complied with occupational health and safety requirements.
Authorities have not immediately provided further details on the condition of the six injured workers.