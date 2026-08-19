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Two workers die, six injured by toxic fumes at Egypt food factory

Workers overcome by fumes after woman falls into vegetable pickling tank in Minya

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The accident occurred at a factory in Sheikh Alaa village when a female worker slipped and fell into a large concrete tank used for processing and pickling vegetables.
The accident occurred at a factory in Sheikh Alaa village when a female worker slipped and fell into a large concrete tank used for processing and pickling vegetables.
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Dubai: Two workers died and six others suffered severe breathing difficulties after being exposed to fumes inside a vegetable pickling tank at a factory in Egypt’s southern Minya governorate, local media reported.

The accident occurred at a factory in Sheikh Alaa village when a female worker slipped and fell into a large concrete tank used for processing and pickling vegetables.

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A male colleague jumped into the tank in an attempt to rescue her but was also overcome by fumes in the confined space.

Six other workers then tried to rescue the pair but suffered breathing difficulties after being exposed to gases generated by the pickling process and a lack of ventilation, according to the reports. Some also fell into the tank before being pulled out.

The woman and her colleague died at the scene, while the six injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An initial medical examination found that the two workers died after severe asphyxiation caused respiratory failure followed by cardiac arrest.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution opened an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths, including whether the factory had complied with occupational health and safety requirements.

Authorities have not immediately provided further details on the condition of the six injured workers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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