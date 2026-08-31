Reuters reported that traders were pricing in a 58 per cent chance of a September rate hike, up from 36 per cent before Warsh’s remarks. Expectations for a December increase also rose to 89 per cent, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The latest decline comes after a strong run for gold. Valecha said the precious metal had gained more than 13 per cent in August, its strongest monthly performance since January and one of its biggest monthly gains this century, in the supplied market commentary.

For the near term, he identified $4,650-$4,700 as the immediate resistance zone, while $4,550 was the first intraday support level. A break below that could push prices towards $4,500, he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.