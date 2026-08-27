Investors will be looking for clues about the Fed’s approach to inflation and interest rates. A signal that the central bank is not preparing to raise rates in September could support gold, while a more hawkish message could put pressure on the metal.

However, Grant remains bullish on the longer-term outlook, saying gold could move back above $5,000 an ounce this year, with the possibility of new all-time highs by the second quarter of 2027.

For Dubai shoppers, the bigger takeaway is that gold remains close to record territory despite short-term swings. The direction of US interest rates — and what Warsh signals on Friday — could determine whether the next move is another leg higher or a period of consolidation.

Iran and Oman are still working on details of a possible arrangement involving the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. Any development affecting the strategically important waterway could influence broader financial markets, particularly oil, currencies and investor demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.