Dubai gold prices climb, while India rates slip as markets await Kevin Warsh’s Fed clues
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged higher on Thursday, giving shoppers a slightly more expensive start to the day as the precious metal remained above $4,600 an ounce and investors assessed the outlook for US interest rates.
The move comes after gold fell sharply in the previous session following US inflation data, with markets now turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
The UAE’s 24K gold price rose to Dh556.50 per gram on Thursday, from a previous close of Dh554.25, an increase of Dh2.25. The 22K rate climbed to Dh515.25, compared with Dh513.25 previously.
Internationally, gold was quoted at $4,607.18 an ounce, up $9.50 or 0.21 per cent in the latest pricing provided.
For UAE consumers, the small daily rise is a reminder that gold prices can move quickly even when the underlying longer-term trend remains strong.
The immediate pressure on gold has come from the US inflation picture.
US Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, rose 3.7 per cent in the 12 months to July, slightly above the 3.6 per cent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
That prompted markets to increase bets on a September rate hike. Traders were pricing in a 40 per cent probability of a rate hike, up from 36 per cent before the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Gold does not pay interest, so higher interest rates can make the precious metal less attractive compared with interest-bearing assets. A stronger US dollar can also weigh on gold because bullion is priced in dollars.
Peter Grant, vice-president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, said the market was effectively consolidating after recent gains.
However, Grant remains bullish on the longer-term outlook, saying gold could move back above $5,000 an ounce this year, with the possibility of new all-time highs by the second quarter of 2027.
The next major test for gold could come from Friday’s Jackson Hole speech by Warsh.
Investors will be looking for clues about the Fed’s approach to inflation and interest rates. A signal that the central bank is not preparing to raise rates in September could support gold, while a more hawkish message could put pressure on the metal.
Liu Shiyao, an analyst at Chinese brokerage Zijin Tianfeng Futures, said gold’s position around its five-day moving average remained a sign of strength. The metal has also moved above its 200-day moving average, an indicator traders commonly use to assess longer-term momentum.
“If Warsh’s speech does not lay the groundwork for a rate hike in September, then it will likely be interpreted by the market as dovish,” Liu said.
Interest-rate expectations are not the only factor investors are watching.
Iran and Oman are still working on details of a possible arrangement involving the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. Any development affecting the strategically important waterway could influence broader financial markets, particularly oil, currencies and investor demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.
Gold has also benefited from broader concerns about government debt, currency values and financial-market stability. Bloomberg noted that bullion remains up by nearly 15 per cent this month, despite Wednesday’s decline.
Gold prices in India moved in the opposite direction in the latest rates provided. The 24K rate fell to ₹162,980 per 10 grams, from ₹163,750 previously, a decline of ₹770.
The 22K rate dropped to ₹149,400 per 10 grams, compared with ₹150,100 previously, down ₹700.
The difference between the UAE and Indian moves highlights why consumers should not look at international gold prices alone. Local currency movements, taxes, duties, premiums and domestic market conditions can all affect the price paid by buyers.
For Dubai shoppers, the bigger takeaway is that gold remains close to record territory despite short-term swings. The direction of US interest rates — and what Warsh signals on Friday — could determine whether the next move is another leg higher or a period of consolidation.