Dubai gold prices today: 24K and 22K rates dip — what buyers need to know

For Dubai jewellery shoppers, that means today’s small decline does not necessarily signal a sustained fall. The next major price moves are likely to depend on how markets interpret the US jobs and inflation data and what those numbers mean for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

The dollar has also been a factor. Bloomberg reported that the US currency fell to its lowest level since May, making gold relatively more attractive to buyers using other currencies.

Waller said his decision would be “heavily influenced” by August inflation data due next week. He indicated he was leaning towards holding rates if inflation continued to show signs of easing, while keeping open the possibility of a hike if inflation came in hotter than expected.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.