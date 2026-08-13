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Three killed, 17 injured after gas cylinder explosion at Egypt mall

Blast sparked restaurant fire and caused lift to collapse at New Cairo shopping mall

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Emergency services were called to the mall in the Tagamoa area following reports of a fire inside the restaurant. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was brought under control, while the mall was evacuated as a precaution.
Emergency services were called to the mall in the Tagamoa area following reports of a fire inside the restaurant. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was brought under control, while the mall was evacuated as a precaution.
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Dubai: Three people were killed and 17 injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a restaurant inside a shopping mall in New Cairo, triggering a fire and causing a lift to collapse, Egyptian media reported.

Emergency services were called to the mall in the Tagamoa area following reports of a fire inside the restaurant. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was brought under control, while the mall was evacuated as a precaution.

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Initial reports said two people had died and 12 others were injured, but the death toll later rose to three after another fatality was confirmed. The victims and injured were taken to hospital, while security forces cordoned off the area.

Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and subsequent lift collapse. Authorities were continuing to inspect the scene and take the necessary legal measures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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