Blast sparked restaurant fire and caused lift to collapse at New Cairo shopping mall
Dubai: Three people were killed and 17 injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a restaurant inside a shopping mall in New Cairo, triggering a fire and causing a lift to collapse, Egyptian media reported.
Emergency services were called to the mall in the Tagamoa area following reports of a fire inside the restaurant. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was brought under control, while the mall was evacuated as a precaution.
Initial reports said two people had died and 12 others were injured, but the death toll later rose to three after another fatality was confirmed. The victims and injured were taken to hospital, while security forces cordoned off the area.
Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and subsequent lift collapse. Authorities were continuing to inspect the scene and take the necessary legal measures.