Search continues for possible survivors after old building collapses in Hadayek Al Qubba
Duba: Four people have been killed and five others injured after an old residential building collapsed in Cairo’s Hadayek Al Qubba neighbourhood, as rescue teams continued searching the rubble for anyone who might still be trapped.
Emergency services were alerted to the sudden collapse and police, ambulances, civil defence and land rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.
Initial inspections showed that the property was an old building that collapsed without warning, leaving several people trapped beneath the debris.
Rescue workers pulled five injured people from the rubble and transferred them to hospital for treatment.
The four people killed were identified as a 67-year-old woman and three younger females aged 22, 15 and 12.
Civil defence and rescue teams continued removing debris and searching the site to ensure no other people remained trapped.
Police established a security cordon around the collapsed building to keep the public away from the site, while heavy equipment and cranes were brought in to clear rubble from the road and assist rescue operations.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and establish whether building violations or other structural factors contributed to the incident.
Rescue and civil defence operations remained under way at the site as authorities assessed the damage and searched for any additional victims.