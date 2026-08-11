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Four killed, five injured in Cairo residential building collapse

Search continues for possible survivors after old building collapses in Hadayek Al Qubba

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Four killed, five injured in Cairo residential building collapse
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Duba: Four people have been killed and five others injured after an old residential building collapsed in Cairo’s Hadayek Al Qubba neighbourhood, as rescue teams continued searching the rubble for anyone who might still be trapped.

Emergency services were alerted to the sudden collapse and police, ambulances, civil defence and land rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

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Initial inspections showed that the property was an old building that collapsed without warning, leaving several people trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue workers pulled five injured people from the rubble and transferred them to hospital for treatment.

The four people killed were identified as a 67-year-old woman and three younger females aged 22, 15 and 12.

Civil defence and rescue teams continued removing debris and searching the site to ensure no other people remained trapped.

Police established a security cordon around the collapsed building to keep the public away from the site, while heavy equipment and cranes were brought in to clear rubble from the road and assist rescue operations.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and establish whether building violations or other structural factors contributed to the incident.

Rescue and civil defence operations remained under way at the site as authorities assessed the damage and searched for any additional victims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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