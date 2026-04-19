GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt: Three killed as building ceiling collapses in Alexandria

Building had prior renovation order, initial investigations show

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Egypt: Three killed as building ceiling collapses in Alexandria
Wiki Commons

Three people were killed and three others injured after part of an old residential building collapsed in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria, authorities said.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred in the Gharbal area of Moharram Bek, in the central district, when the ceiling of a room on the upper floor collapsed onto the ground floor while residents were asleep.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Emergency operations received a report of the collapse at a property located at 19 Qubba Street, prompting civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene, where rescue teams began removing debris and dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

Initial inspections showed the building consists of a ground floor and one upper floor and had previously been issued a renovation order under Decision No. 195 of 2026.

The injured were transferred to hospital for treatment, while authorities took the necessary legal measures regarding the fatalities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Inside TheArsenale: Where machines become art

Inside TheArsenale: Where machines become art

3m read
Blogger ends life by jumping from apartment balcony in Alexandria

Egyptian blogger dies after live-streamed incident

2m read
A photo provided by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office shows the buckled floor that collapsed Saturday, sending nearly 70 wedding guests into the basement of a building in Tamworth, N.H. Saturday, March 21, 2026. Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office via AP)

6 hurt after floor collapses at US wedding venue

2m read
How Triliv builds resilient UAE businesses

How Triliv builds resilient UAE businesses

2m read