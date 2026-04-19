Egypt: Three killed as building ceiling collapses in Alexandria

Building had prior renovation order, initial investigations show
Three people were killed and three others injured after part of an old residential building collapsed in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria, authorities said.
According to local media reports, the incident occurred in the Gharbal area of Moharram Bek, in the central district, when the ceiling of a room on the upper floor collapsed onto the ground floor while residents were asleep.
Emergency operations received a report of the collapse at a property located at 19 Qubba Street, prompting civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene, where rescue teams began removing debris and dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
Initial inspections showed the building consists of a ground floor and one upper floor and had previously been issued a renovation order under Decision No. 195 of 2026.
The injured were transferred to hospital for treatment, while authorities took the necessary legal measures regarding the fatalities.