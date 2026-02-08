GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Lebanon says 5 dead in building collapse in northern city

Local media showed images of residents and rescue workers trying to remove debris

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eight people have been rescued so far
Eight people have been rescued so far
AP

The toll in a building collapse in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday rose to five dead, state media reported, as rescuers searched for survivors in the second such incident in weeks.

The state-run National News Agency reported "the collapse of an old building" in Tripoli's Bab Al Tabbaneh neighbourhood, the poorest in the impoverished city, adding that security personnel evacuated adjacent buildings fearing further collapses.

"Eight people have been rescued so far while five victims have been recovered, including a child and an elderly woman," it said.

Civil defence chief Imad Khreish told local media that the building consisted of two blocks, each containing six apartments.

Local media showed images of residents and rescue workers trying to remove debris with basic equipment and their bare hands.

It came after another deadly building collapse in Tripoli late last month.

President Joseph Aoun requested all emergency services mobilise "to assist in the rescue operations and provide shelter for the building's residents and those of neighbouring buildings that were evacuated" as a precaution, a statement from his office said.

Lebanon is dotted with derelict buildings, and many inhabited structures are in an advanced state of disrepair.

Many buildings were built illegally, especially during the 1975-1990 civil war, while some owners have added new floors to existing apartment blocks with no permits.

In 2024, rights group Amnesty International said "thousands of people" were still living in unsafe buildings in Tripoli more than a year after the structures were weakened by a major earthquake centred on Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Severe flooding was reported in Iligan City. A scene on Tubod bridge, which became impassable due to debris swept away by the raging floodwaters. Tropical Storm 'Basyang' affected over 232,000 people residing in 517 villages in Region 6 (Western Visayas), Negros Island Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas) and Caraga, according to The Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Philippines: Storm 'Basyang' death toll rises to 12

2m read
Will rain return to the UAE? NCM warns of cloudy skies and rising humidity

Rain, mist and temperature shifts ahead across the UAE

2m read
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed residential building in Tripoli.

Woman's body recovered after Tripoli building collapse

1m read
Shipment delayed by Libya’s civil instability turns into a viral moment of nostalgia and irony.

Watch: Long‑lost Nokia phones arrive after 16 years

2m read