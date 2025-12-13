Family of five found dead in apartment after gas leak

Egypt police received a call reporting the discovery of the bodies inside the flat
Dubai: A family of five — a husband, wife and their three children — were found dead in their apartment in the Boulaq El Dakrour district of Giza, Egyptian authorities said, in what investigators believe was a gas leak that occurred while the family slept.
Police received an emergency call reporting the discovery of the bodies inside the flat, prompting security forces and ambulances to rush to the scene.
Initial examinations indicated that the family died from suffocation caused by leaking gas.
The bodies were transferred to hospital morgues under the supervision of the public prosecution, which has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
The tragedy follows a series of similar incidents across the country.
Egyptian media reported that a newly married couple died earlier in Minya governorate, in Upper Egypt, after gas leaked into their home.
The groom died shortly after the incident, while the bride succumbed to her injuries 10 days later following treatment in hospital.
In another case in Minya, four people were hospitalised on November 29 after suffering gas inhalation in the Maghagha district, though medical teams were able to save their lives.
Most recently, a gas pipeline explosion inside a residential building in the Imbaba district of Giza injured four people on Thursday evening.
Authorities said the resulting fire was quickly brought under control, and a full investigation has been launched to determine the cause.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox