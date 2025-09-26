Man injured in Khorfakkan house fire caused by gas leak

Col. Al Yamahi urged residents to regularly check the safety and cleanliness of sewage systems, follow safety guidelines when handling flammable gases, and ensure periodic inspections by the relevant authorities. He stressed that such precautions are essential to protect lives and property and to prevent similar accidents.

Colonel Walid Al Yamahi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said the Operations Room received a report at 6:00 a.m. from a family member who heard an explosion followed by a fire inside the house. Police, civil defence units and the national ambulance service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

He described the force of the explosion as so powerful that it was heard across the city of Khorfakkan. “My sister was on her way to work, and our father was at the hospital. By God’s grace, they escaped without a scratch,” Al Hammadi added.

