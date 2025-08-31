GOLD/FOREX
Gas line explosion in Egypt’s Ismailia kills two, injures nine

Authorities launch urgent probe after blast at Petrogas facility in Abu Sultan

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Police and civil defence forces quickly cordoned off the site as fire crews worked to contain the situation and prevent further damage.
Dubai: A gas line explosion in the Abu Sultan area of Ismailia Governorate left two people dead and nine others injured on Sunday evening, Egyptian officials said.

The blast occurred at a valve complex operated by Petrogas, on a line leading to the city of Fayed. Ambulances rushed the injured — who suffered burns, fractures, and other wounds — to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the two victims were taken into the custody of the public prosecutor.

Police and civil defence forces quickly cordoned off the site as fire crews worked to contain the situation and prevent further damage. Witnesses said emergency teams arrived swiftly to ensure no secondary fire or gas leak threatened the area.

Initial reports suggested the explosion was caused not by a natural gas leak, but by hydrogen pressure in an inactive line. Officials have opened an investigation to determine the exact cause.

The incident has renewed calls for stricter safety measures at Egypt’s gas facilities to prevent similar tragedies.

Egypt

