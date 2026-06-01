Friday sermon, May 29, 2026: 'Domestic workers'

Showing kindness to them is from the qualities of the noble, showing compassion toward them is from the character of the merciful, and making them feel that they are among their own family is from the traits of the wise. So let us treat them as the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Your servants are your brothers whom Allah has placed under your authority. So whoever has his brother under his authority should feed him from what he eats and clothe him from what he wears.” (Agreed upon)