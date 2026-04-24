Friday Sermon, April 24, 2026: ‘Whoever betrays our homeland is not one of us’

O Allah, make us believers in You, devoted in worship to You, truthful and loyal to our homeland, dutiful to our parents—have mercy on them as they raised us when we were young, O Most Merciful of the merciful. O Allah, we ask You for the completion of blessings, the abidingness of well-being, the perfection of goodness, and the most beautiful forms of Your clemency. O Allah, protect Shaykh Muḥammad bin Zāyid, President of the State, with Your protection; be for him a helper and support, a guide and one who grants success; bless his life and his deeds. O Allah, grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers—the rulers of the Emirates—and his trustworthy Crown Prince, in that which You love and are pleased with. O Allah, have mercy on Shaykh Zāyid, Shaykh Rāshid, and the leaders of the Emirates who have passed to Your mercy. Admit them by Your grace into the expanses of Your gardens and envelop the martyrs of the homeland in Your mercy and forgiveness.