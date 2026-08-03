No deaths or injuries reported as authorities launch an investigation
Cairo: A three-storey house collapsed in the village of Jasfa in Egypt's Dakahlia Governorate on Friday, partially crashing onto a neighbouring mosque shortly after worshippers had finished Friday prayers, triggering panic among residents.
Videos widely shared on social media captured the moment the building gave way as people rushed away from the area fearing further collapse. Egyptian media reported that no deaths or injuries were recorded.
Emergency services and civil defence teams secured the site, established a safety cordon and began removing unstable sections of the building while inspecting nearby properties for structural damage.
Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with some residents suggesting longstanding sewage leaks may have weakened the building's foundations.