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8 killed as residential building collapses in Morocco’s Fez

Collapse leaves six injured, search continues for survivors

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Six-storey building collapsed in Morocco's Fez, leaving eight killed and six injured. Search continues for survivors through the rubble.
Six-storey building collapsed in Morocco's Fez, leaving eight killed and six injured. Search continues for survivors through the rubble.
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Dubai: At least eight people were killed and six others injured after a six-storey residential building collapsed in a densely populated neighbourhood of the Moroccan city of Fez, local media reported.

The building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in the Ain Al Naqbi district, triggering emergency rescue operations as civil defence teams searched through the rubble for survivors. Authorities said the death toll could rise further as search and recovery operations continued.

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Authorities said the injured were transferred to Hassan II University Hospital in Fez for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Local officials evacuated nearby residential buildings as a precaution amid fears of further structural collapses in the area.

Moroccan media reported that rescue teams, backed by local authorities and security forces, continued debris-clearing operations hours after the incident, while ambulances and heavy machinery remained deployed at the site.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse, although no immediate explanation was given.

The incident has renewed concerns over building safety in older and densely populated districts of Fez, where ageing structures and unauthorised construction have long raised safety concerns among residents and urban planning experts.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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