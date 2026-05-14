GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

US Army says body of second soldier recovered in Morocco

Remains of both missing US soldiers found after week-long Morocco search

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), exercises took place in Morocco. The exercise focused on field training, rapid deployment, and joint operation exercises (JOAX).
Led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), exercises took place in Morocco. The exercise focused on field training, rapid deployment, and joint operation exercises (JOAX).
US National Guard

The body of the second of two US soldiers reported missing during an international training exercise in Morocco has been recovered, the US Army said Wednesday. 

The pair disappeared near a cliff on the Atlantic coast while taking part in the African Lion 2026 military exercises.

The remains of the two servicemembers — including 19-year-old specialist Mariyah Collington whose body was found in a coastal cave on Tuesday — were transferred to a Moroccan military hospital and then loaded onto a US Air Force C-130 plane for repatriation.

The two bodies "are en route to the United States," the US Army said in a statement.

Under investigation

A massive week-long land, air and sea search was launched by the United States military, Moroccan and allied forces in the Cap Draa Training Area after the service members went missing last Saturday.

"Search and rescue operations have concluded. With both Soldiers accounted for, the focus shifts to recovery and repatriation," the US Army said.

"The incident remains under investigation."

More than 1,000 US and Moroccan military and civil personnel took part in the search, covering 21,300 square kilometers (8,200 square miles), it added.

Last week a US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the two soldiers may have fallen into the sea, pointing to the likelihood of an accident and ruling out terrorism.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Delhi HC ordered had earlier asked actor Rajpal Yadav surrender in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav sets record straight on jail stint

2m read
Farhana Bodi with her son Aydin

Farhana Bodi on raising her autistic son with strength

5m read
Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi as show stopper at Bombay Times fashion showcase

Do models eat? Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi busts myth

2m read
Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi slams racist and bully claims

Dubai Bling Star Ebraheem Al Samadi comes clean

5m read