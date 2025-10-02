Two killed in 'storming' of police station in Morocco: state media

Violent protests roil the north African nation
Two people were killed when officers opened fire on a group of people attempting to "storm" a police station in Morocco on Wednesday, state media said, as violent protests roil the north African nation.
Police in Lqliaa, near the coastal city of Agadir, "were forced to use their service weapons, in legitimate self-defence, to repel an attack and a storming... on (police) premises", the government-owned MAP news agency reported, citing local officials.
"During this attack, two people died from gunshot wounds," MAP reported the officials as saying.
