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2 US soldiers missing during African Lion 2026 manoeuvres in Morocco

Investigations launched as African Lion 2026 exercise halted by missing soldiers case

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Members of Morocco's military simulate securing the port upon the arrival of a suspect vessel during the counter-weapons of mass destruction (C-WMD) exercise within the joint multinational African Lion 2025 (AL25) war games in Agadir on Morocco's Atlantic coast. File photo taken on May 20, 2025.
Members of Morocco's military simulate securing the port upon the arrival of a suspect vessel during the counter-weapons of mass destruction (C-WMD) exercise within the joint multinational African Lion 2025 (AL25) war games in Agadir on Morocco's Atlantic coast. File photo taken on May 20, 2025.
AFP-ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT

RABAT: United States Africa Command and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces have announced that two American soldiers went missing while participating in military exercises in Morocco.

Official sources from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, in a statement broadcast by the Maghreb Arabe Presse, confirmed that the two soldiers disappeared on Saturday during the African Lion 2026 exercise near a rocky cliff at Cap Draa in the Tan-Tan region.

Moroccan and American forces, alongside other nations participating in the drill, immediately launched coordinated search and rescue operations involving land, air, and sea assets.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident with additional updates expected as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, US Africa Command confirmed in a statement that the search is ongoing with the full participation of American, Moroccan, and partner forces, noting that the incident remains under investigation.

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