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Toddler seriously injured in lion cub attack at Cairo circus photo session

Three-year-old girl left with severe facial and head injuries

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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The family has filed an official report, prompting the Public Prosecution to launch a full investigation. For illustrative purposes only.
The family has filed an official report, prompting the Public Prosecution to launch a full investigation. For illustrative purposes only.
AFP

A three-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a lion cub during a souvenir photo session at Egypt’s National Circus in the Agouza district of Giza.

The incident occurred at the headquarters of the Artistic House for Folk and Performing Arts, widely known as the “National Circus”, following the end of a theatrical performance.

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According to preliminary investigations, the toddler’s father had taken his family to watch the show before arranging with a photographer to take commemorative pictures with the cub. During the session, the animal suddenly attacked the girl, digging its claws into her face and head.

She sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness and was immediately transferred to Agouza General Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The family has filed an official report, prompting the Public Prosecution to launch a full investigation. A team of prosecutors has visited the scene to inspect the site and hear testimony from witnesses, the photographer and circus management.

In the first official response, Culture Minister Dr Nevine El Kilany issued an urgent decision to remove the current circus director and appoint Mohamed Ahmed Ali in his replacement.

Meanwhile, the head of the Artistic House, Tamer Abdel Moneim, stated that the circus administration does not bear full responsibility for the incident, claiming that the photographer had independently hired the lion cub.

Authorities have also ordered the release of lion trainer while investigators continue to question the injured child’s father.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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