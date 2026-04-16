Three-year-old girl left with severe facial and head injuries
A three-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a lion cub during a souvenir photo session at Egypt’s National Circus in the Agouza district of Giza.
The incident occurred at the headquarters of the Artistic House for Folk and Performing Arts, widely known as the “National Circus”, following the end of a theatrical performance.
According to preliminary investigations, the toddler’s father had taken his family to watch the show before arranging with a photographer to take commemorative pictures with the cub. During the session, the animal suddenly attacked the girl, digging its claws into her face and head.
She sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness and was immediately transferred to Agouza General Hospital for urgent medical treatment.
The family has filed an official report, prompting the Public Prosecution to launch a full investigation. A team of prosecutors has visited the scene to inspect the site and hear testimony from witnesses, the photographer and circus management.
In the first official response, Culture Minister Dr Nevine El Kilany issued an urgent decision to remove the current circus director and appoint Mohamed Ahmed Ali in his replacement.
Meanwhile, the head of the Artistic House, Tamer Abdel Moneim, stated that the circus administration does not bear full responsibility for the incident, claiming that the photographer had independently hired the lion cub.
Authorities have also ordered the release of lion trainer while investigators continue to question the injured child’s father.