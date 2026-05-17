The law sets rules for drone registration, flight zones, airspace limits, safety controls
Sharjah: The Sharjah Consultative Council has approved a draft 2026 law regulating the use of drones after introducing a number of amendments during its 16th session of the third ordinary term of the 11th legislative chapter.
The session was held at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah and chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sharjah Executive Council Member, and Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Authority, and representatives from the Sharjah Government Legal Department.
Sheikh Khalid bin Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi said the draft law regulates the use of drones of all types and for all purposes and applications, outlining the legislative and legal importance of the proposed framework within Sharjah’s broader development vision.
Members of the council discussed the provisions of the draft law, focusing on the broader regulatory framework governing the rapidly growing sector and the need for precise regulations that keep pace with accelerating technological developments.
Discussions centred on balancing the benefits of drone technologies with ensuring the highest standards of safety and security, while protecting aviation safety and air navigation systems.
Council members also raised observations and questions regarding several articles of the draft legislation, with government representatives providing legal clarifications and explanations related to implementation mechanisms.
The discussions covered procedures for drone registration and classification according to categories and operational purposes, in addition to regulations governing control systems and operational requirements.
The proposed law also addresses the regulation of helipad usage, designated flight zones, altitude limits, permitted airspaces and the legal obligations imposed on drone users operating within the emirate.