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Dubai to launch drone delivery network across parks and beaches

First activations expected to launch later this year across selected public parks, beaches

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The first activations are expected to launch later this year across selected public parks and beaches as part of a phased citywide rollout.
The first activations are expected to launch later this year across selected public parks and beaches as part of a phased citywide rollout.
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Dubai: Dubai Municipality today signed a partnership agreement with Keeta Drone to establish drone delivery services across selected public parks and beaches. 


The move is set to reinforce the emirate’s leadership in innovation, smart mobility, and future-ready urban experiences. 

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The first activations are expected to launch later this year across selected public parks and beaches as part of a phased citywide rollout.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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