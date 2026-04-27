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Sharjah pushes ahead with major Dh500m rainwater drainage project

Network will serve 22 areas initially, expanding to 42 later

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
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Sharjah: Advanced stages have been completed on the 'Middle Line Project' for draining rainwater and groundwater, which was approved in 2024 at a cost of Dh500 million.

The project is being implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

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The project is among the emirate’s largest strategic infrastructure initiatives, according to Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Public Works Department.

Al Suwaidi said the project had now surpassed its initial budget and reached advanced implementation stages. He added that the drainage line extends at depths ranging from 13 metres to more than 20 metres.

The first phase will serve 22 areas across the city, with plans to expand coverage to 42 areas, extending to the Muwaileh district. Completion is scheduled for February 2027.

Key roads set to benefit include King Abdulaziz Street, Al Wahda Road extension to Cultural Square, King Faisal Street and the Corniche area including Al Majaz 2, in addition to surrounding secondary roads.

The total length of the network is expected to reach 16 kilometres, aimed at improving stormwater management and reducing flood risks in the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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