Sharjah pushes ahead with major Dh500m rainwater drainage project

Network will serve 22 areas initially, expanding to 42 later
Sharjah: Advanced stages have been completed on the 'Middle Line Project' for draining rainwater and groundwater, which was approved in 2024 at a cost of Dh500 million.
The project is being implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The project is among the emirate’s largest strategic infrastructure initiatives, according to Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Public Works Department.
Al Suwaidi said the project had now surpassed its initial budget and reached advanced implementation stages. He added that the drainage line extends at depths ranging from 13 metres to more than 20 metres.
The first phase will serve 22 areas across the city, with plans to expand coverage to 42 areas, extending to the Muwaileh district. Completion is scheduled for February 2027.
Key roads set to benefit include King Abdulaziz Street, Al Wahda Road extension to Cultural Square, King Faisal Street and the Corniche area including Al Majaz 2, in addition to surrounding secondary roads.
The total length of the network is expected to reach 16 kilometres, aimed at improving stormwater management and reducing flood risks in the emirate.