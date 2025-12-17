Sharjah ramps up rain readiness with 405 tankers and pumps

The municipality has prepared 20 recovery units to tow stalled or waterlogged vehicles
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has intensified its preparations for the upcoming rainy season, deploying 405 tankers and pumps and completing extensive maintenance works aimed at minimising water accumulation and ensuring smooth traffic flow across the emirate.
The municipality said it has adopted integrated operational plans, supported by specialised teams, modern equipment and a diversified fleet of vehicles, to respond swiftly to changing weather conditions, protect lives and property, and limit the impact of heavy rainfall in coordination with strategic partners.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, said the municipality has restructured the committee by introducing five specialised subcommittees tasked with overseeing emergency response, maintaining operational continuity and implementing technical measures to reduce rainwater accumulation, particularly on major roads and streets.
He added that the committee supervises all field operations and ensures seamless coordination with key partners, including Sharjah Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Public Works Department and Sharjah Civil Defence, to guarantee rapid and effective response during adverse weather conditions.
According to Al Tunaiji, teams of engineers, supervisors, technicians and support staff have been deployed across all areas of the city under a comprehensive operational plan. The municipality’s fleet includes 183 tankers dedicated to removing rainwater from streets and low-lying areas, 186 high-capacity mobile pumps to channel water into drainage networks, and six advanced rapid-response vehicles for critical locations, in addition to heavy and light machinery.
To maintain traffic flow, the municipality has also prepared 20 vehicle recovery units to tow stalled or waterlogged vehicles during heavy rainfall.
As part of its summer preparedness programme, the municipality completed full maintenance of 67 rainwater retention ponds across Sharjah. It has also expanded its fleet by adding 30 new high-capacity pumps designed for rapid deployment and efficient water discharge, with units distributed across key locations to ensure immediate intervention.
In addition, the municipality carried out a large-scale cleaning campaign covering 38,600 rainwater drainage inlets, which are prone to blockage by sand, debris and tree waste. Cleaning operations were conducted during late-night hours to avoid disrupting traffic.
Al Tunaiji said the municipality’s call centre, reachable on 993, operates round the clock to receive public reports and complaints. During periods of unstable weather, readiness levels are increased to handle higher call volumes. He added that the municipality continues to run public awareness campaigns to promote safety and preparedness during adverse weather conditions.
