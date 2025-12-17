Sharjah ramps up rain readiness with 405 tankers and pumps

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, said the municipality has restructured the committee by introducing five specialised subcommittees tasked with overseeing emergency response, maintaining operational continuity and implementing technical measures to reduce rainwater accumulation, particularly on major roads and streets.

According to Al Tunaiji, teams of engineers, supervisors, technicians and support staff have been deployed across all areas of the city under a comprehensive operational plan. The municipality’s fleet includes 183 tankers dedicated to removing rainwater from streets and low-lying areas, 186 high-capacity mobile pumps to channel water into drainage networks, and six advanced rapid-response vehicles for critical locations, in addition to heavy and light machinery.

As part of its summer preparedness programme, the municipality completed full maintenance of 67 rainwater retention ponds across Sharjah. It has also expanded its fleet by adding 30 new high-capacity pumps designed for rapid deployment and efficient water discharge, with units distributed across key locations to ensure immediate intervention.

Al Tunaiji said the municipality’s call centre, reachable on 993, operates round the clock to receive public reports and complaints. During periods of unstable weather, readiness levels are increased to handle higher call volumes. He added that the municipality continues to run public awareness campaigns to promote safety and preparedness during adverse weather conditions.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.