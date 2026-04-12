Municipality project in 1,600 hectares covers area between Sheikh Zayed, Al Khail roads
Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced that it has completed the first phase of its Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz Creative Zone, at a cost of Dh250 million.
The total investment in the project, in what is described as one of Dubai's most dynamic and economically active areas, stands at Dh500 million.
The project aims to develop an integrated, adaptable, and sustainable sewerage and stormwater system serving Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the area between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It spans 1,600 hectares and covers more than 1,507 plots.
Phase 1 included the construction of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks covering 155 hectares and 123 plots. Supporting the emirate’s sustainable sewerage infrastructure, Dubai Municipality delivered sewerage networks adding up to a length of 15 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 160 mm to 1,600 mm.
The works also included the development of an integrated stormwater drainage network extending 14 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 200 mm to 3,000 mm.
This project forms part of the emirate-wide Sewerage System Development Programme, which aims to transform the system into a more sustainable, innovative, and efficient network.
It also aligns with the Tasreef programme for stormwater drainage development, valued at Dh30 billion — the largest unified stormwater collection system in the region and one of the most operationally efficient — designed to increase drainage capacity by 700 per cent for the next 100 years.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, described the project as one of the authority's key strategic initiatives. "The Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz is one of Dubai Municipality's key strategic projects to enhance the efficiency, resilience, and operational readiness of the emirate's infrastructure systems,” he said.
“It supports Dubai's ongoing urban and population growth, reinforces its position as a global leader in sustainable urban planning, and strengthens the future readiness of its infrastructure, making Dubai a more attractive, sustainable, and liveable city," he said.
He added: “The project enhances the efficiency of sewerage and stormwater infrastructure systems in Al Quoz Creative Zone and supports its integrated urban model. It will further strengthen the area’s appeal as a vibrant hub for economic and investment activity, while keeping pace with the emirate’s future development requirements.”
Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This project contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system and the smooth flow of water in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, while reducing water accumulation. This ensures the continuity of services and business operations and supports the city’s resilience and preparedness to face various future climatic conditions.”
Dubai Municipality said it continues to implement transformative infrastructure projects that strengthen the emirate’s resilience to future environmental challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure service continuity in line with urban and population growth.
"These efforts support Dubai’s transition towards a smart and sustainable city model, aligned with national agendas and the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global benchmark for infrastructure quality and public services," the civic body added.