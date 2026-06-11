David Fincher's 'The Social Network' just got a sequel: Here's everything we know

Jeremy Strong steps into the role of Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin's new chapter
Dubai: When The Social Network arrived in 2010, it did more than tell the story of Facebook's creation. It became a defining film of the digital age. Sixteen years later, Aaron Sorkin is revisiting that world but this time, the story is much darker.
The sequel, officially titled The Social Reckoning, is set to explore Facebook's evolution from a fast-growing social platform into a company facing allegations over misinformation, political influence, user safety and mental health concerns. Rather than revisiting the company's early days, the film focuses on the consequences of its global power.
Despite being described as a sequel to The Social Network, Sorkin has framed the project more as a companion piece than a direct continuation. While the original film chronicled the rise of Mark Zuckerberg and the founding of Facebook, the new movie examines what happened after the platform became one of the most influential forces on the internet.
According to Deadline, The screenplay draws heavily from The Facebook Files, a groundbreaking 2021 investigation published by The Wall Street Journal. The reports were based on internal company documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen and alleged that Facebook knew about several harmful effects linked to its platforms while struggling to address them.
One of the biggest changes behind the camera is that Aaron Sorkin is stepping into the director's chair. While he won an Academy Award for writing The Social Network, the original film was directed by David Fincher.
Fincher is not involved in the sequel, making this Sorkin's first time fully steering a story set within the Facebook universe.
Perhaps the most surprising casting decision is the replacement of Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.
Instead, Succession star Jeremy Strong will portray the Meta chief executive. The trailer has generated significant discussion online, with many viewers praising Strong's transformation and more mature interpretation of Zuckerberg.
While Zuckerberg remains central to the story, the film introduces several real-life figures who were instrumental in exposing Facebook's internal practices.
Mikey Madison plays whistleblower Frances Haugen, whose leaked documents became the foundation of The Facebook Files. Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White portrays journalist Jeff Horwitz, one of the reporters responsible for bringing the investigation to light.
According to Business Insider, among the issues reportedly explored are the platform's effect on teen mental health, the spread of misinformation, internal company debates about user safety, and concerns surrounding Facebook's role in political polarisation and global unrest.
Sony Pictures has scheduled The Social Reckoning for release on October 9, 2026. Development officially began in 2025, with filming taking place later that year before moving into post-production.