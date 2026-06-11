First MENA law enforcement agency to join European child protection network after Norway
Dubai: Dubai Police has achieved a major international milestone in child protection by becoming the first law enforcement agency in the Middle East and North Africa — and the second globally after Norway — to join the European Barnahus Network.
The membership was secured by the Child and Woman Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the force’s integrated approach to safeguarding child victims of violence and abuse.
Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of the Family, the achievement underscores Dubai Police’s continued efforts to enhance child protection systems through its pioneering “Child Oasis” initiative, which is aligned with international standards for forensic interviewing and multidisciplinary care.
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The “Child Oasis” model provides a safe, child-friendly environment where protection, investigation, and psychological and social rehabilitation services are delivered under one roof, ensuring a coordinated and humane response to child abuse cases.
The European Barnahus Network is a leading international platform that connects “Child’s House” models across Europe and beyond, promoting best practices in dealing with child victims of violence, exploitation and abuse. Its framework prioritises the best interests of the child through a unified, multidisciplinary approach.
Through this membership, Dubai Police will further develop its “Child Oasis” model in line with global standards while expanding international cooperation and knowledge exchange in child protection, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in safeguarding children’s rights.
Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, described the membership as a strategic milestone in Dubai Police’s journey to strengthen child protection systems in accordance with global best practices.
He said the achievement reflects international confidence in the institutional efficiency and specialised expertise developed by Dubai Police over the years, supported by a leadership vision that prioritises protection, care and justice for vulnerable groups.
Al Shaer noted that the integration of psychological, social and legal support services within a single framework represents a comprehensive model designed to meet the needs of child victims. He added that the new membership will open wider opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange, contributing to the continuous development of preventive and therapeutic services.
Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Rights, said the “Child Oasis” project represents a pioneering model reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to the highest humanitarian and professional standards in handling cases involving child victims.
He stressed that child protection is a shared societal responsibility requiring coordinated efforts among all relevant institutions. He added that the Barnahus Network membership serves as international recognition of Dubai Police’s efforts to establish a specialised, child-friendly system grounded in integrated methodologies and global best practices.
Al Khamiri further noted that the membership enhances opportunities for training, expertise exchange and exposure to international experience, strengthening the effectiveness of child protection services.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Al Matrooshi explained that the “Child Oasis” model ensures children are interviewed in a safe and professional environment that minimises psychological distress caused by repeated procedures and interactions.
He said the new membership will provide access to advanced training programmes, international expertise and the latest research in child protection, helping to further improve services for children and their families.
Al Matrooshi emphasised that child protection remains a core priority for Dubai Police, requiring continuous development of tools, policies and programmes to ensure the highest standards of care, safety and justice, and to reinforce the organisation’s global leadership in this critical humanitarian field.