GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah announces 19km of new roads, parking in Industrial Area 6 revamp

Upgrades include sidewalks and parking to ease traffic and boost logistics efficiency

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Sharjah announces major revamp for Industrial Area 6
Sharjah announces major revamp for Industrial Area 6

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have unveiled a large-scale infrastructure project for Industrial Area 6, including 19 kilometres of internal roads, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and dedicated parking for cars and heavy trucks.

The Dh283-million redevelopment will be carried out over 730 days, starting next month, marking a major step in modernising the emirate’s industrial zones and advancing its vision for world-class industrial infrastructure.

The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance logistics efficiency, and create a more business-friendly environment for industrial establishments.

Part of wider emirate-wide plan

The announcement was made by the emirate’s infrastructure development task force, which brings together the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara); Department of Town Planning and Survey; Sharjah City Municipality; Roads and Transport Authority; and Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA).

The project follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and forms part of a broader strategy to modernise Sharjah’s industrial zones.

Upgrades across utilities and safety systems

The project will deliver comprehensive upgrades to Industrial Area 6, including 19 kilometres of roads, 40 kilometres of footpaths, 20 kilometres of street lighting, and 4,025 parking spaces.

Stormwater and sewage networks

A modern 14-kilometre stormwater drainage network will boost climate resilience, while a 16-kilometre sewage system with a pumping station and dual main line will ensure reliable sanitation.

Firefighting, surveillance, and street lighting

The redevelopment includes a 12-kilometre firefighting network with 256 systems, smart surveillance across 9 kilometres, and advanced street lighting for enhanced safety.

Utility modernisation

Water (14 km), gas (18 km), electricity (12 km), irrigation, wastewater, and telecommunications networks will be comprehensively modernised to meet growing demand. The project will also install 250 new traffic signs to improve traffic flow and safety.

Boost to investment and competitiveness

Officials said the project is expected to reduce operational costs, strengthen supply chain performance, and improve overall security for businesses in Industrial Area 6.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the project reflects Sharjah’s vision to establish a “modern, integrated, and world-class framework” that enhances the emirate’s status as a global industrial hub.

Dr. Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadara, described the initiative as a “pivotal step” in supporting economic diversification and attracting new industrial investments.

730-day implementation period

Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the redevelopment of Industrial Area 6 will be completed over a 730-day timeline, beginning next month.

He noted that the project is being executed to the “highest global engineering and technical standards” and will reinforce Sharjah’s position as a regional business and investment hub.

Commitment to sustainability and growth

Other officials, including representatives of Sharjah Police, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, and Sharjah City Municipality, stressed that the project integrates world-class safety, smart monitoring, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, reinforcing the emirate’s long-term development goals.

Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From mangroves and waterfalls to heritage villages and family parks, Kalba and Khorfakkan offer something for everyone during the long weekend.

UAE long weekend: Top attractions on the east coast

4m read
Dubai this year allowed private owners holding plots on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf to be converted into freehold. The move widens the possibilities for new property investors, especially those looking at more affordable options in Al Jaddaf.

Al Jaddaf to be Dubai's next affordable property spot

4m read
RTA Sharjah carries out four road projects in Al Sajaa

RTA Sharjah carries out four road projects in Al Sajaa

1m read
The Emirates Road expansion project will reduce the travel time by nearly half from Dubai to northern emirates

Emirates Road expansion: Travel time to reduce by 45%

3m read