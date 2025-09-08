Sharjah announces 19km of new roads, parking in Industrial Area 6 revamp

Upgrades include sidewalks and parking to ease traffic and boost logistics efficiency
Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have unveiled a large-scale infrastructure project for Industrial Area 6, including 19 kilometres of internal roads, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, and dedicated parking for cars and heavy trucks.
The Dh283-million redevelopment will be carried out over 730 days, starting next month, marking a major step in modernising the emirate’s industrial zones and advancing its vision for world-class industrial infrastructure.
The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance logistics efficiency, and create a more business-friendly environment for industrial establishments.
The announcement was made by the emirate’s infrastructure development task force, which brings together the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara); Department of Town Planning and Survey; Sharjah City Municipality; Roads and Transport Authority; and Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA).
The project follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and forms part of a broader strategy to modernise Sharjah’s industrial zones.
The project will deliver comprehensive upgrades to Industrial Area 6, including 19 kilometres of roads, 40 kilometres of footpaths, 20 kilometres of street lighting, and 4,025 parking spaces.
A modern 14-kilometre stormwater drainage network will boost climate resilience, while a 16-kilometre sewage system with a pumping station and dual main line will ensure reliable sanitation.
The redevelopment includes a 12-kilometre firefighting network with 256 systems, smart surveillance across 9 kilometres, and advanced street lighting for enhanced safety.
Water (14 km), gas (18 km), electricity (12 km), irrigation, wastewater, and telecommunications networks will be comprehensively modernised to meet growing demand. The project will also install 250 new traffic signs to improve traffic flow and safety.
Officials said the project is expected to reduce operational costs, strengthen supply chain performance, and improve overall security for businesses in Industrial Area 6.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the project reflects Sharjah’s vision to establish a “modern, integrated, and world-class framework” that enhances the emirate’s status as a global industrial hub.
Dr. Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadara, described the initiative as a “pivotal step” in supporting economic diversification and attracting new industrial investments.
Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the redevelopment of Industrial Area 6 will be completed over a 730-day timeline, beginning next month.
He noted that the project is being executed to the “highest global engineering and technical standards” and will reinforce Sharjah’s position as a regional business and investment hub.
Other officials, including representatives of Sharjah Police, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, and Sharjah City Municipality, stressed that the project integrates world-class safety, smart monitoring, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, reinforcing the emirate’s long-term development goals.
