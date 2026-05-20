Sharjah Ruler pardons 227 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Move aims to support rehabilitation, family reunions and social reintegration
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 227 inmates from punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate ahead of Eid Al Adha.
The pardon applies to prisoners of various nationalities who were serving different sentences and were selected based on good conduct and positive behaviour during their imprisonment.
The humanitarian gesture reflects the Ruler of Sharjah’s commitment to giving inmates an opportunity to start a new chapter in life, reintegrate into society, and reunite with their families during the festive occasion.
Authorities have started the legal procedures required to implement the order and facilitate the prisoners’ release before Eid celebrations begin.