Sharjah Ruler halts Kalba project to protect turtles, rejects hotel plan

“We reassure our son Abu Hamad — we will support him and ensure he continues his work without loss,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said. “We will provide boats designed for such environments — boats that do not use propellers but operate in a way that does not harm these living creatures.”

Highlighting the ecological importance of the lake, he noted that it serves as a sanctuary for injured turtles. “Turtles come into the lake as if it were a hospital , some are injured or have lost limbs. They cannot see boat propellers, which is why we must eliminate such risks.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan stressed that human activity must not disturb wildlife, calling for strict adherence to environmental etiquette. “Do not create noise or disturbance in such places. These creatures have their own world and language. This is their environment and their kingdom, and humans must respect it,” he said.

“The opening day will, God willing, be a beautiful one, and people will enjoy its atmosphere. There is no place in Sharjah that I do not think about,” he said.

“At the Kingfisher project there is a type of turtle whose females only lay eggs in this place. They suggested building the hotel on a small area only, and I also refused, because these turtles flee from noise.”

“We preserve natural places in the Emirate and protect them. They had requested the establishment of a large hotel on Kalba beach, and I refused because turtles live in this area. Nature protects them through this water strip,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.