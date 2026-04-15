Sharjah Ruler halts Kalba project to protect turtles, rejects hotel plan

Protects turtle habitat, adds eco-friendly boats, reinforces sustainable tourism
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has intervened to halt the closure of a citizen-run tourism boat project in Kalba, ordering a shift to environmentally friendly boats that safeguard the emirate’s fragile marine life.
The move follows a decision by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to shut down the “Abu Hamad” project after determining that traditional boat propellers posed a threat to rare turtles in the lake.
Speaking during a phone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television , Sheikh Dr Sultan assured the project owner of full support while reinforcing strict environmental safeguards.
“We reassure our son Abu Hamad — we will support him and ensure he continues his work without loss,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said. “We will provide boats designed for such environments — boats that do not use propellers but operate in a way that does not harm these living creatures.”
He added that if such boats are not readily available, they will be specially manufactured and offered as a gesture of support, enabling safe navigation through Kalba’s mangroves and natural habitats.
Sheikh Dr Sultan stressed that human activity must not disturb wildlife, calling for strict adherence to environmental etiquette. “Do not create noise or disturbance in such places. These creatures have their own world and language. This is their environment and their kingdom, and humans must respect it,” he said.
Highlighting the ecological importance of the lake, he noted that it serves as a sanctuary for injured turtles. “Turtles come into the lake as if it were a hospital , some are injured or have lost limbs. They cannot see boat propellers, which is why we must eliminate such risks.”
Alongside conservation efforts, Sharjah continues to enhance Kalba’s landscape. Sheikh Dr Sultan revealed that rocky areas near the lake are being cleared and replanted to improve the visual appeal of the corniche, offering visitors scenic views alongside existing seating areas.
Further developments at the Kalba waterfront include a winding water channel designed to improve water circulation, as well as the clean-up of saline patches that previously emitted unpleasant odours.
Visitors will continue to enjoy boating experiences from key access points, including the flagpole area and the station at Fishermen’s Rest near the creek entrance.
Reaffirming his long-standing environmental approach, Sheikh Dr Sultan underscored that protecting natural habitats remains a priority in all development decisions.
“We preserve natural places in the Emirate and protect them. They had requested the establishment of a large hotel on Kalba beach, and I refused because turtles live in this area. Nature protects them through this water strip,” he said.
“At the Kingfisher project there is a type of turtle whose females only lay eggs in this place. They suggested building the hotel on a small area only, and I also refused, because these turtles flee from noise.”
“This is how I deal with nature and wildlife: I develop and build, and whoever does so does not destroy,” he added.
On upcoming projects, Sheikh Dr Sultan announced that the “Above the Clouds Rest House” is nearing completion and is expected to open by the end of this year or early next year.
Landscaping and final finishing works are under way, with tree planting already in progress.
“The opening day will, God willing, be a beautiful one, and people will enjoy its atmosphere. There is no place in Sharjah that I do not think about,” he said.