Sharjah's Kalba set to transform in December with new projects

New roads, lakes and historic districts to reshape Kalba’s skyline
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has confirmed that several landmark development projects in Kalba will be officially opened during December, marking a milestone in the emirate's long-running urban transformation of the coastal city.
Speaking during a phone-in segment on the Direct Line programme, Sheikh Sultan traced the initiative back to a commitment made to Kalba's residents on April 14, 2019, when he pledged to begin development works the very next morning, a promise that has driven seven years of uninterrupted construction activity.
"For seven years, we have been working without stopping to develop the city of Kalba. By the grace of God, we have completed beautiful projects, and we will inaugurate Jabel Deem with its roads, landscaping, and rest areas, as December will witness many openings," Sheikh Sultan said.
Among the projects set for inauguration, His Highness confirmed: "We will inaugurate Al Hayar, which includes a rest area and a lake, as well as the roads of Wadi Al Helo, compensation buildings, and the corniche."
A standout addition to the city's identity will be Khor Kalba City, a historically and archaeologically curated destination taking shape behind Kalba University and stretching toward the sea. Existing homes in the area have been converted into hotel-style rental lodges, while the district will also feature restored forts and mosques, all assessed through an archaeological and historical lens. The entire zone will be enclosed within a protective perimeter wall.
Alongside the headline openings, major road infrastructure is also nearing completion. A new road running parallel to Al Wahda Street will connect the area behind the university to the city wall, while a second route will link the corniche to the ring road. An old fort situated within a large roundabout is also being incorporated into the road network.
Meanwhile, the Al Furaish Lake project, located behind Al Murash Square and stretching roughly 750 metres, is advancing toward completion. Sheikh Sultan described it as a family leisure destination comparable to Al Rafisah Dam. "The project will be an enjoyable park for children, similar to Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and there are waterfalls among the trees flowing into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk, stroll, and enjoy the place," he said.
Sheikh Sultan was clear that the December openings represent a waypoint rather than a finish line. "We bring good news to the people of Kalba that the inauguration of these projects is not the end of the journey, and we will continue with further inaugurations. We assure them of stability, comfort, and services of all kinds, including sewage systems and rainwater drainage. God willing, these projects will represent 'lasting happiness' for the residents of Kalba."
Reflecting on the broader transformation underway, he added: "The city is beautiful and enables us to carry out these development and recreational projects. By the grace of God, we have accomplished much in Kalba, and government departments have become architectural landmarks."