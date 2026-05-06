Sharjah's Kalba set to transform in December with new projects

Meanwhile, the Al Furaish Lake project, located behind Al Murash Square and stretching roughly 750 metres, is advancing toward completion. Sheikh Sultan described it as a family leisure destination comparable to Al Rafisah Dam. "The project will be an enjoyable park for children, similar to Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and there are waterfalls among the trees flowing into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk, stroll, and enjoy the place," he said.