Decision aims to strengthen investment climate and boost growth
Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has issued a resolution regulating economic activities in the emirate, aimed at strengthening Sharjah’s investment environment and supporting sustainable economic growth.
The decision was taken during the council’s regular meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.
During the meeting, the council reviewed several issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, along with their development plans aimed at enhancing service quality in line with the needs of individuals and institutions.
The council issued a resolution to establish the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be chaired by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah.
The committee’s members include Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Amiri Legal Affairs Office, as Vice Chairman; Yousuf Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Advisors Office; Aisha Mohammed bin Saifan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department; Houria Mohammed Al Khayyal, Director of the Government Legal Services Department; legal advisors Al Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sunaina and Sulaiman Ali Al Hatti; Noura Abdullah Al Zari, Head of Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council; Dr Mudathir Abdullah Fadl, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Economic Development Department; and Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Department of Housing.
Sultan Humaid Al Jarwan, Head of the Local Legislation Section at the Legal Department, was appointed Secretary of the Committee.
The newly issued resolution aims to regulate the practice of economic activities in Sharjah, promote the emirate’s economic position, and enhance its competitiveness locally and internationally.
It also seeks to create an attractive business environment, increase economic growth rates, and encourage national and foreign investment.
The resolution outlines several legal provisions related to the roles and competencies of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, licensing procedures, requirements for licence applicants, and the obligations of establishments. These measures are intended to facilitate business operations and strengthen the emirate’s overall economic framework.
The council also reviewed the 2025 outcomes report of the Districts Affairs Department, which included statistics related to district councils, parents’ councils and community initiatives, as well as awards, events, future plans and key challenges.
According to the report, district councils handled 1,968 community service requests, including urgent cases, condolence arrangements and matters related to families of the deceased. The councils achieved an 88 per cent score in the service quality measurement index.
The report further noted that 5,042 parents were reached through parents’ councils across cities and regions of the emirate, alongside various programmes and field visits.
