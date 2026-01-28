GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah issues new resolution to regulate economic activities

Decision aims to strengthen investment climate and boost growth

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
During the meeting, the council reviewed several issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities
During the meeting, the council reviewed several issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities
Supplied

Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has issued a resolution regulating economic activities in the emirate, aimed at strengthening Sharjah’s investment environment and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The decision was taken during the council’s regular meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting was attended by  Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

Enhancing government performance

During the meeting, the council reviewed several issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, along with their development plans aimed at enhancing service quality in line with the needs of individuals and institutions.

Legislative and legal affairs committee formed

The council issued a resolution to establish the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be chaired by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah.

The committee’s members include Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Amiri Legal Affairs Office, as Vice Chairman; Yousuf Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Advisors Office; Aisha Mohammed bin Saifan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department; Houria Mohammed Al Khayyal, Director of the Government Legal Services Department; legal advisors Al Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sunaina and Sulaiman Ali Al Hatti; Noura Abdullah Al Zari, Head of Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council; Dr Mudathir Abdullah Fadl, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Economic Development Department; and Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Department of Housing.

Sultan Humaid Al Jarwan, Head of the Local Legislation Section at the Legal Department, was appointed Secretary of the Committee.

Regulating economic activities

The newly issued resolution aims to regulate the practice of economic activities in Sharjah, promote the emirate’s economic position, and enhance its competitiveness locally and internationally.

It also seeks to create an attractive business environment, increase economic growth rates, and encourage national and foreign investment.

The resolution outlines several legal provisions related to the roles and competencies of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, licensing procedures, requirements for licence applicants, and the obligations of establishments. These measures are intended to facilitate business operations and strengthen the emirate’s overall economic framework.

Districts Affairs Department report reviewed

The council also reviewed the 2025 outcomes report of the Districts Affairs Department, which included statistics related to district councils, parents’ councils and community initiatives, as well as awards, events, future plans and key challenges.

According to the report, district councils handled 1,968 community service requests, including urgent cases, condolence arrangements and matters related to families of the deceased. The councils achieved an 88 per cent score in the service quality measurement index.

The report further noted that 5,042 parents were reached through parents’ councils across cities and regions of the emirate, alongside various programmes and field visits.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah raises monthly allowances for 6,317 citizens

1m read
Agricultural land licensing approved as council reviews key development plans

Sharjah Council discusses proposed drone regulation law

2m read
Sharjah Executive Council discusses service upgrades, development projects and EV infrastructure framework

Sharjah moves to regulate EV charging stations

2m read
Sharjah forms committee to expand Healthy Cities plan

Sharjah forms committee to expand Healthy Cities plan

2m read