The decision was taken during the council’s regular meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, the council reviewed several issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, along with their development plans aimed at enhancing service quality in line with the needs of individuals and institutions.

The committee’s members include Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Amiri Legal Affairs Office, as Vice Chairman; Yousuf Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Advisors Office; Aisha Mohammed bin Saifan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department; Houria Mohammed Al Khayyal, Director of the Government Legal Services Department; legal advisors Al Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sunaina and Sulaiman Ali Al Hatti; Noura Abdullah Al Zari, Head of Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council; Dr Mudathir Abdullah Fadl, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Economic Development Department; and Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Department of Housing.

The resolution outlines several legal provisions related to the roles and competencies of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, licensing procedures, requirements for licence applicants, and the obligations of establishments. These measures are intended to facilitate business operations and strengthen the emirate’s overall economic framework.

