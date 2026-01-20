Sharjah Council reviews draft drone law, approves agri-land licensing

Council approves agricultural land licensing system and reviews key development plan
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has approved a new mechanism for licensing agricultural land across the emirate, aimed at supporting farm owners, boosting local agricultural production and strengthening food security.
The decision was taken during the Council’s meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council. The meeting was held at the Ruler’s Office.
During the session, the Council reviewed progress in government work and discussed public policies implemented by departments and authorities, assessing their role in advancing Sharjah’s strategic vision.
The Council approved the establishment of the Permanent Scientific Committee for the Al Faya Research Grant, which will operate under the supervision of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.
The committee will be chaired by Issa Abbas Hussein Yousif, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, with Khuloud Mohammed Al Houli Al Suwaidi, Director of the Tangible Cultural Heritage Department, serving as vice-chairperson.
Members also include Dr Sabah Abboud Jasim, adviser to the authority; Dr Nicholas Conard of the University of Tübingen in Germany; Dr Adrian Parker of Oxford Brookes University in the UK; Dr Knut Bretzke, head of the German Archaeological Mission in Sharjah; and Kagosi Mamlui, Executive Director of Zambia’s National Heritage and Conservation Commission.
The decision outlined the committee’s objectives, responsibilities, meeting framework, membership terms and related legal provisions.
Under the newly approved agricultural land licensing mechanism, farm owners will be provided with tailored service packages, essential facilities and official licences to carry out agricultural production activities within a regulated framework.
The initiative aims to enhance cooperation among relevant partners, ensure farmers’ compliance with the highest standards of quality and food safety, encourage agricultural investment, and increase local production.
The Council also reviewed a draft law regulating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Sharjah, in line with the UAE’s leadership in the aviation sector. Several observations were raised, with instructions to incorporate amendments before referring the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council.
In addition, the Council reviewed a report on the achievements of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work. The report highlighted the award’s strategic plan aimed at enhancing competitiveness in volunteering, strengthening community engagement and achieving institutional excellence.
According to the report, 292 entries were received across 14 award categories, reflecting growing participation and expanded inclusion of diverse volunteer segments, including veteran contributors, institutions, supporters, volunteer teams, students, neighbourhoods and community initiatives.
