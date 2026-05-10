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Egyptian TV host injured after lion cub attack during studio filming

Presenter attacked during on-camera interaction with lion cub

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian TV host was attacked by during on-camera interaction with lion cub in Cairo.
Egyptian TV host was attacked by during on-camera interaction with lion cub in Cairo.
Gulf News archives

An Egyptian television host was injured after being attacked by a lion cub during the filming of a programme, in an incident that has raised safety concerns over the use of wild animals on set.

Marwa Abdel Moneim was recording an episode on handling predatory animals when the cub suddenly lunged at her, biting her hand and shoulder, witnesses said.

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According to local media reports, the presenter was rushed to hospital, where she received precautionary treatment, including rabies vaccinations and antibiotics, to prevent complications.

Hours later, Abdel Moneim said she had been discharged and was recovering at home in stable condition, despite the physical injuries and shock.

The incident has reignited debate over the presence of wild animals in television programmes, with safety experts warning such segments pose significant risks to presenters and production teams.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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