Presenter attacked during on-camera interaction with lion cub
An Egyptian television host was injured after being attacked by a lion cub during the filming of a programme, in an incident that has raised safety concerns over the use of wild animals on set.
Marwa Abdel Moneim was recording an episode on handling predatory animals when the cub suddenly lunged at her, biting her hand and shoulder, witnesses said.
According to local media reports, the presenter was rushed to hospital, where she received precautionary treatment, including rabies vaccinations and antibiotics, to prevent complications.
Hours later, Abdel Moneim said she had been discharged and was recovering at home in stable condition, despite the physical injuries and shock.
The incident has reignited debate over the presence of wild animals in television programmes, with safety experts warning such segments pose significant risks to presenters and production teams.