Zookeeper mauled to death by lions at Safari World Bangkok

Dubai: A veteran zookeeper was mauled to death by a pack of lions at Safari World Bangkok this week, in a grisly attack witnessed by horrified tourists and families on a routine safari drive.
The victim, identified as 58-year-old Jian Rangkarasami, had worked with lions for nearly three decades. Authorities said he was killed on Wednesday morning after stepping out of his jeep inside the lion enclosure — a breach of strict safety rules requiring visitors and staff to remain inside their vehicles at all times.
Witnesses described a harrowing scene. One lion crept up from behind before lunging at Rangkarasami, dragging him to the ground as several others quickly joined in.
“He was about 10 metres from the vehicle when the first lion grabbed him,” said Prof. Tawatchai Kanchanarin, a doctor visiting the park with his family. “Then three or four others came. It lasted 15 minutes before staff could reach him.”
Tourists tried to scare the animals away by honking car horns and shouting, but the lions continued the attack until Rangkarasami was fatally injured. He was rushed to Interrat Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, according to local media reports.
Police believe the zookeeper violated safety protocols. “Normally, when the car engine starts, the lions keep their distance,” said Col. Nerotchawon Yutamat of Khanna Yao Police Station. “But in this case, the car door was left open, and he stepped outside.”
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has ordered the temporary closure of the safari section for safety inspections. Safari World Bangkok, one of Asia’s largest open zoos, confirmed the death in a statement and pledged to urgently review and reinforce its safety measures.
Safari World is a major tourist attraction where visitors pay around 1,200 baht ($37) per person for the chance to see and feed lions and tigers.
Sadudi Phonphokdee, director of wildlife protection at the department, told AFP that as many as seven lions may have attacked the zookeeper. “The victim was one of the staff responsible for feeding them,” he said.
